Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY):

3/26/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

3/6/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/20/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

1/28/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,053,055,000 after buying an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,766,491 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

