Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.86. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,632.75. The trade was a 8.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,398.38. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,289 shares of company stock worth $177,021. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

