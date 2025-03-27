Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.