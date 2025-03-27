Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 600,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 579,191 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

AM opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.