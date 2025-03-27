Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.