Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.35. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

