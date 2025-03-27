Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ardent Health Partners were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ardent Health Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardent Health Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 341,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 80,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardent Health Partners ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardent Health Partners

About Ardent Health Partners

(Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.