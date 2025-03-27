Artiva Biotherapeutics’ (ARTV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000.
Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
