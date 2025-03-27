Atossa Therapeutics’ (ATOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.20. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,025,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211,654 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

