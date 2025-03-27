Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.09 and traded as low as C$10.75. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 60,533 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$12.78 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.09. The stock has a market cap of C$513.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.