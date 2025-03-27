Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.35 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

