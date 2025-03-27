Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.1 %

OSK stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

