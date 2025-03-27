Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $216,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after buying an additional 182,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,475,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,139.89 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

