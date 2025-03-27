AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 238.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $833.67 million, a PE ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.02. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

