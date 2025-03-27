BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
BitFuFu stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. BitFuFu has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that BitFuFu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
