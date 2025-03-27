Boeing (NYSE:BA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

