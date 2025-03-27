Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,121,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 260,283 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 5,654.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 251,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 146,244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,001,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,276,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.14%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

