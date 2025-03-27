Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 405,600 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brera Price Performance
NASDAQ BREA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brera has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
Brera Company Profile
