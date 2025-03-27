Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,116,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 13,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 124,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.22 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

