Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,269,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

