Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

