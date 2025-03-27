Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 118,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 190,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,043,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:EYLD opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $489.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

