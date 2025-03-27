Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,208.54 ($28.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,993 ($25.66). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 1,993 ($25.66), with a volume of 846 shares.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £723.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

About Canadian General Investments

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.