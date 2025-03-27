Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,208.54 ($28.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,993 ($25.66). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 1,993 ($25.66), with a volume of 846 shares.
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £723.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18.
About Canadian General Investments
CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.
Recommended Stories
