Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 61.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 135.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 20.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,129.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 0.1 %

REPX opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $645.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.