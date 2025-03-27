Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $54.41 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $656.51 million, a P/E ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Kura Sushi USA

See Also

