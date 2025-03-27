Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.