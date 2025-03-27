Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,343,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,436,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

