Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 130,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.