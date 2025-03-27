Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock worth $3,585,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

