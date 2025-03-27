Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 1,427 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average of $153.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.66. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on J&J Snack Foods

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.