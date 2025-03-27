Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 7,254 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IVT opened at $29.39 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.