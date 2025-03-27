Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $189,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sunrun by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,397. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

