Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $200,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. The trade was a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

