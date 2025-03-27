Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $202,000 in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in WaFd by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in WaFd by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 112.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

