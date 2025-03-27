Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $205,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Barnes Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.