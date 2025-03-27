Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $224,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $210,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.4 %

ZD opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ziff Davis

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. The trade was a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.