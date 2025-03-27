Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $225,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $5.91 dividend. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

