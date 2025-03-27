Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $229,000 in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Enova International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $2,997,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,603.92. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

