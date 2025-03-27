Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $179,000 Investment in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

HLMN opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

