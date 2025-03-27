Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,977,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $18,320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $16,013,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

