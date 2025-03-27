Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $207,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

