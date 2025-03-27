Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $208,000 Investment in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

