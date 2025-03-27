Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $213,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of ACLS opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

