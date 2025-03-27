Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $225,000 Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 136,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 617,506 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing
In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Shares of RGTI opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
