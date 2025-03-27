Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $227,000 Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VC. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $7,730,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 259,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $119.16.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

