Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

