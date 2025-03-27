Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE HI opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

