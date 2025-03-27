Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Select Medical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

