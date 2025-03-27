Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 5,088 Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

