Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $173,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the third quarter worth $872,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 650,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,799,000 after buying an additional 330,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.77. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

